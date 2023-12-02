Should you wager on Michael McCarron to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers face off on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

McCarron stats and insights

  • In two of 13 games this season, McCarron has scored, including one game with multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Rangers this season, but has not scored.
  • McCarron has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 21.4% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

McCarron recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:42 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 2 2 0 9:47 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:08 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:31 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:32 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 9:14 Home L 3-2
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:40 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 1 1 0 10:09 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

