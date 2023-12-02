The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will aim to break a three-game road skid when squaring off against the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Bramlage Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 43.8% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • North Alabama is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Lions rank 315th.
  • The Lions score only 3.3 more points per game (77.6) than the Wildcats allow (74.3).
  • North Alabama is 3-1 when it scores more than 74.3 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, North Alabama scored 12.0 more points per game at home (81.8) than on the road (69.8).
  • At home, the Lions allowed 68.2 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
  • Beyond the arc, North Alabama knocked down fewer trifectas away (6.7 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (34.3%) than at home (41.1%) too.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 @ UT Martin L 105-103 Skyhawk Arena
11/26/2023 @ Western Carolina L 81-63 Ramsey Center
11/30/2023 Tennessee Tech W 86-71 Flowers Hall
12/2/2023 @ Kansas State - Bramlage Coliseum
12/7/2023 Point U. - Flowers Hall
12/10/2023 Morehead State - Flowers Hall

