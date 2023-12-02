The North Alabama Lions (4-3) will visit the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. North Alabama matchup in this article.

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-19.5) 155.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-18.5) 155.5 -3500 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Alabama vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

North Alabama is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

Kansas State has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this season.

A total of five out of the Wildcats' six games this season have hit the over.

