The Oregon Ducks (4-2) hit the court against the Michigan Wolverines (4-3) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oregon vs. Michigan matchup.

Oregon vs. Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Oregon vs. Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Oregon vs. Michigan Betting Trends

Oregon has covered once in three chances against the spread this season.

Ducks games have hit the over once this season.

Michigan is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

So far this year, four out of the Wolverines' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Oregon Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate Oregon much higher (35th in the country) than the computer rankings do (87th).

Oregon's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Michigan Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Based on its moneyline odds, Michigan has a 1.6% chance of winning the national championship.

