Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Perry County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

James Clemens High School at R.C. Hatch High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 2

3:30 PM CT on December 2 Location: Uniontown, AL

Uniontown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Greensboro High School at Francis Marion High School