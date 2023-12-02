Predators vs. Rangers December 2 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Rangers' Vincent Trocheck and the Nashville Predators' Roman Josi are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams play on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Rangers Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Rangers (-135)
- Total: 6
- TV: MSG,BSSO,ESPN+
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg has totaled 12 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 15 assists (0.7 per game), taking 4.2 shots per game and shooting 13%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 27 total points (1.2 per game).
- Ryan O'Reilly has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 19 points (10 goals and nine assists).
- This season, Nashville's Josi has 16 points, courtesy of four goals (sixth on team) and 12 assists (third).
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-0 this season, amassing 151 saves and permitting 15 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Rangers Players to Watch
- Artemi Panarin is one of New York's top contributors (30 points), via put up 12 goals and 18 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 13 goals and seven assists, equaling 20 points (one per game).
- Trocheck's 18 points this season are via five goals and 13 assists.
- Jonathan Quick's record is 6-0-1. He has conceded 15 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 201 saves with a .931% save percentage (fourth-best in league).
Predators vs. Rangers Stat Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|12th
|3.29
|Goals Scored
|3.23
|15th
|3rd
|2.43
|Goals Allowed
|3.27
|18th
|21st
|29.9
|Shots
|30.8
|16th
|10th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.3
|15th
|3rd
|29.23%
|Power Play %
|19.1%
|18th
|7th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|73.61%
|28th
