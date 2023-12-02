Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Russell County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Russell County, Alabama, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Russell County High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.