Should you wager on Ryan McDonagh to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the New York Rangers go head to head on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Ryan McDonagh score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

McDonagh stats and insights

McDonagh is yet to score through 15 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Rangers this season, but has not scored.

McDonagh has picked up one assist on the power play.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

McDonagh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 1 0 1 21:07 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:37 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 22:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:39 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 2 0 2 21:23 Home W 4-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:18 Away L 4-2 10/31/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 5-2 10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:21 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2 10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:46 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

