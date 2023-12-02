On Saturday at 4:30 PM ET, the Nashville Predators square off with the New York Rangers. Is Ryan O'Reilly going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan O'Reilly score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Reilly stats and insights

  • In seven of 22 games this season, O'Reilly has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has scored one goal on one shot.
  • He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • O'Reilly's shooting percentage is 21.7%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

  • The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Rangers have two shutouts, and they average 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

O'Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:09 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 21:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:17 Away W 8-3
11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 18:17 Home W 4-2
11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:52 Home W 4-3
11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:12 Home W 4-2
11/14/2023 Ducks 2 0 2 23:02 Home L 3-2
11/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 21:24 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

