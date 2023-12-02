Saturday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Memphis Tigers (2-5) taking on the Troy Trojans (0-4) at 3:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 76-66 win, as our model heavily favors Memphis.

The Trojans enter this matchup following a 72-68 loss to Belmont on Wednesday.

Troy vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Troy vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Memphis 76, Troy 66

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Troy Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Trojans outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game last season with a +165 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.3 points per game (third in college basketball) and allowed 77.8 per contest (357th in college basketball).

Troy averaged 0.9 more points in Sun Belt action (84.2) than overall (83.3).

At home, the Trojans averaged 88.9 points per game last season. On the road, they scored 80.6.

Troy conceded 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 78.7 on the road.

