The Troy Trojans (10-2) and Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-4) will battle in the Sun Belt Championship Game on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Defensively, Troy has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by giving up just 16.7 points per game. The offense ranks 54th (29.7 points per game). Appalachian State's defense ranks 70th in the FBS with 26.7 points surrendered per contest, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 17th-best by compiling 35.8 points per game.

We have more info below

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo City: Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Appalachian State Key Statistics

Troy Appalachian State 422.8 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 456.8 (16th) 300.3 (12th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.1 (71st) 149.5 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 178.4 (45th) 273.3 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 278.4 (22nd) 16 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 17 (71st) 19 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (18th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has compiled 3,135 yards (261.3 ypg) on 230-of-378 passing with 26 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 254 times for 1,350 yards (112.5 per game), scoring nine times. He's also caught 17 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 61 times for 307 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-high 850 yards as a receiver have come on 59 catches (out of 89 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 29 receptions totaling 636 yards, finding the end zone nine times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Deshon Stoudemire has compiled 39 grabs for 528 yards, an average of 44.0 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has recored 3,271 passing yards, or 272.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.5% of his passes and has tossed 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 22.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Nate Noel has rushed 160 times for 780 yards, with five touchdowns.

Kanye Roberts has been given 100 carries and totaled 595 yards with five touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 717 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 53 receptions on 71 targets with 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has recorded 502 receiving yards (41.8 yards per game) and six touchdowns on 29 receptions.

Makai Jackson's 33 targets have resulted in 22 receptions for 371 yards and two touchdowns.

