Troy vs. Appalachian State: Sun Belt Championship, spread, over/under and promo codes – December 2
The Appalachian State Mountaineers are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+6.5), in this year's Sun Belt Championship Game, where they will meet the Troy Trojans. Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 52.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Troy vs. Appalachian State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Troy vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Troy Moneyline
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-275
|+210
|FanDuel
|Troy (-6.5)
|52.5
|-250
|+202
Troy vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends
- Troy has put together a 7-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Appalachian State has put together a 6-5-1 record against the spread this year.
- The Mountaineers have been an underdog by 6.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
