In this year's Sun Belt Championship Game the Troy Trojans are the favorites, but by less than a touchdown (-5) over the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Veterans Memorial Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 52.5 in this game.

Troy has the 54th-ranked offense this year (29.7 points per game), and has been better on the other side of the ball, ranking 10th-best with just 16.7 points allowed per game. Appalachian State's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 15th-best in the FBS with 456.8 total yards per game. In terms of defense, it is allowing 383.1 total yards per game, which ranks 73rd.

Troy vs. Appalachian State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: Troy, Alabama

Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN

Troy vs Appalachian State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Troy -5 -110 -110 52.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Troy Recent Performance

The Trojans have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three games, registering 380 total yards per game during that stretch (-52-worst). They've been more competent on the other side of the ball, ceding 314.3 total yards per game (32nd).

Looking at the Trojans' last three games, they have posted 37 points per game on offense (33rd-ranked) and have given up 18.3 points per game on defense (51st-ranked).

Although Troy ranks worst in pass defense over the previous three games (219 passing yards surrendered), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 267.3 passing yards per game (54th-ranked).

The last three games have seen the Trojans' rushing offense struggle, ranking -65-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (112.7 per game). They rank 43rd defensively (95.3 rushing yards surrendered per contest).

The Trojans have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall in their past three contests.

Troy's past three games have hit the over.

Troy Betting Records & Stats

Troy is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

The Trojans are 6-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 5-point favorites.

Troy games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Troy has put together an 8-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 88.9% of those games).

Troy has won all seven games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter.

The Trojans have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has 3,135 pass yards for Troy, completing 60.8% of his passes and recording 26 touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal has racked up 1,350 yards on 254 carries while finding the end zone nine times as a runner. He's also caught 17 passes for 198 yards (16.5 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Taylor has carried the ball 61 times for 307 yards (25.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jabre Barber's team-leading 850 yards as a receiver have come on 59 receptions (out of 89 targets) with five touchdowns.

Chris Lewis has caught 29 passes for 636 yards (53 yards per game) and nine touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire has racked up 39 receptions for 528 yards, an average of 44 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Javon Solomon has 13.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 10 TFL and 38 tackles.

Jayden McDonald is the team's tackle leader this year. He's amassed 59 tackles, six TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Reddy Steward has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 33 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and four passes defended.

