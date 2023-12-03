How to Watch Auburn vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Auburn Tigers (5-1) will try to continue a five-game winning run when they visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. The Mountaineers have won four games in a row.
Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers make 45.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Mountaineers have allowed to their opponents (36.8%).
- Auburn is 5-1 when it shoots better than 36.8% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 38th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mountaineers rank 25th.
- The Tigers record 16.3 more points per game (81.0) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).
- When Auburn puts up more than 64.7 points, it is 5-1.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).
- Defensively the Tigers were better in home games last season, surrendering 64.4 points per game, compared to 70.9 in away games.
- Auburn sunk 6.5 threes per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged in road games (6.7, 31.6%).
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|Saint Bonaventure
|W 77-60
|Barclays Center
|11/21/2023
|Alabama A&M
|W 84-54
|Neville Arena
|11/29/2023
|Virginia Tech
|W 74-57
|Neville Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|-
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|12/9/2023
|Indiana
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/13/2023
|UNC Asheville
|-
|Von Braun Center
