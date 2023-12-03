The Auburn Tigers (5-1) carry a five-game win streak into a road matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2), winners of four straight. It starts at 1:00 PM ET (on ESPN2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Auburn vs. Appalachian State matchup in this article.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Appalachian State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-7.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-7.5) 143.5 -335 +265 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Betting Trends

Auburn has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Tigers games have hit the over.

Appalachian State has covered four times in six games with a spread this year.

Mountaineers games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Auburn is 27th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+6000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (19th-best).

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.6%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.