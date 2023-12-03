The Auburn Tigers (3-1) will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 3

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN2

Auburn Top Players (2022-23)

Johni Broome: 14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK

14.2 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.4 BLK Wendell Green Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Jaylin Williams: 11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Allen Flanigan: 10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK K.D. Johnson: 8.9 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

Appalachian State Top Players (2022-23)

Donovan Gregory: 12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK CJ Huntley: 9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Justin Abson: 6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK Terence Harcum: 11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Xavion Brown: 4.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State Rank Appalachian State AVG Auburn AVG Auburn Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 72.8 149th 37th 64.6 Points Allowed 67.7 102nd 117th 32.6 Rebounds 32.6 117th 246th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 9.7 76th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.5 274th 179th 13 Assists 14.1 101st 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.6 152nd

