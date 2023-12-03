Two streaking teams square off when the Auburn Tigers (5-1) visit the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Mountaineers are 7.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their five-game win streak going against the Tigers, winners of five straight. The matchup's point total is set at 142.5.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Venue: George M. Holmes Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -7.5 142.5

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Auburn and its opponents have combined to total more than 142.5 points.

Auburn has an average point total of 145.8 in its games this year, 3.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers have a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Auburn (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% less often than Appalachian State (4-2-0) this year.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 2 33.3% 81 158 64.8 129.5 148.8 Appalachian State 2 33.3% 77 158 64.7 129.5 138.3

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The Tigers record 16.3 more points per game (81) than the Mountaineers give up (64.7).

Auburn has a 3-3 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 3-3-0 3-2 2-4-0 Appalachian State 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0

Auburn vs. Appalachian State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Appalachian State 14-2 Home Record 10-7 4-8 Away Record 6-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.9 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

