The UAB Blazers (6-1) aim to extend a five-game home winning stretch when hosting the Auburn Tigers (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Auburn vs. UAB Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average only 4.3 more points per game (67.3) than the Blazers allow (63.0).

Auburn has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 63.0 points.

UAB's record is 4-0 when it allows fewer than 67.3 points.

The Blazers put up 20.7 more points per game (75.6) than the Tigers allow (54.9).

UAB has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 54.9 points.

Auburn is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 75.6 points.

This year the Blazers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 9.6% higher than the Tigers concede.

The Tigers shoot 41.2% from the field, 2.9% higher than the Blazers allow.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27)

14.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.1 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (6-for-27) Taylen Collins: 7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.9 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG%

6.7 PTS, 2.4 STL, 39.5 FG% Sydney Shaw: 10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.7 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Savannah Scott: 8.6 PTS, 71.4 FG%

