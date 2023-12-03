The Green Bay Packers (5-6) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (8-3) at Lambeau Field on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

In the article below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Packers

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Packers Insights

The Chiefs rack up 23.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.4 per matchup the Packers surrender.

This season Green Bay scores 4.5 more points per game (21) than Kansas City surrenders (16.5).

The Chiefs rack up 24.6 more yards per game (364.9) than the Packers allow per matchup (340.3).

Green Bay racks up 34.8 more yards per game (324.8) than Kansas City allows (290).

This season, the Chiefs rush for 28.7 fewer yards per game (106.5) than the Packers allow per contest (135.2).

This season Green Bay rushes for 10.7 fewer yards per game (102.7) than Kansas City allows (113.4).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over 19 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Packers have forced (12).

This season Green Bay has 12 turnovers, two fewer than Kansas City has takeaways (14).

Chiefs Away Performance

The Chiefs score 21.4 points per game in road games (1.9 fewer than overall), and concede 18 on the road (1.5 more than overall).

On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer yards (353.4 per game) than overall (364.9). They also give up more (306.8 per game) than overall (290).

On the road, the Chiefs accumulate fewer rushing yards (100.6 per game) than they do overall (106.5). But they also give up fewer rushing yards on the road (105.6) than overall (113.4).

The Chiefs convert more third downs away from home (45.9%) than they do overall (45.7%), but they also allow opponents to convert on more (40.9%) than overall (37.1%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia L 21-17 ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas W 31-17 CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/17/2023 at New England - FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas - CBS

Packers Home Performance

At home, the Packers average fewer points (18.2 per game) than they do overall (21). But they also concede fewer at home (19.6) than overall (20.4).

At home, the Packers pick up more yards (325.6 per game) than they do overall (324.8). They also allow fewer yards at home (316) than they do overall (340.3).

At home, Green Bay accumulates more passing yards (229.2 per game) than it does overall (222.1). It also gives up fewer passing yards at home (202.4) than it does overall (205.1).

The Packers pick up fewer rushing yards at home (96.4 per game) than they do overall (102.7), but they also concede fewer at home (113.6 per game) than overall (135.2).

The Packers convert fewer third downs at home (42.3%) than they do overall (43.6%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (42.9%) than overall (39.9%).

Packers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 at Pittsburgh L 23-19 CBS 11/19/2023 Los Angeles W 23-20 FOX 11/23/2023 at Detroit W 29-22 FOX 12/3/2023 Kansas City - NBC 12/11/2023 at New York - ABC 12/17/2023 Tampa Bay - FOX 12/24/2023 at Carolina - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.