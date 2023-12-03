Should you wager on Desmond Ridder hitting paydirt in the Atlanta Falcons' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the New York Jets, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Desmond Ridder score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridder has rushed for 180 yards on 39 carries (18 ypg), with four touchdowns.

Ridder has reached the end zone on the ground in four games this year.

Desmond Ridder Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Panthers 15 18 115 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 2 Packers 19 32 237 1 1 10 39 1 Week 3 @Lions 21 38 201 0 0 2 3 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 19 31 191 1 2 1 6 0 Week 5 Texans 28 37 329 1 0 4 10 1 Week 6 Commanders 28 47 307 2 3 2 18 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 19 25 250 0 0 6 38 1 Week 8 @Titans 8 12 71 0 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 6 39 0 0 3 11 1 Week 12 Saints 13 21 168 1 2 7 30 0

