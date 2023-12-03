The Atlanta Falcons (5-6) visit a struggling New York Jets (4-7) squad on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium (and best bets are available). The Jets have lost four straight games.

When is Falcons vs. Jets?

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.0 points of each other.

The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Falcons a 58.7% chance to win.

The Falcons have won three of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (42.9%).

Atlanta has a record of 3-1 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (75%).

This season, the Jets have been the underdog 10 times and won three of those games.

New York has a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +120 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em The Falcons have gone 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

Atlanta has an ATS record of 1-5 when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

The Jets have covered the spread four times in 11 games with a set spread.

New York is 4-5 ATS when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (33.5)



Over (33.5) These teams average 34.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more than the total of 33.5.

Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 42.7 points per game, 9.2 more than the point total in this game.

Falcons games have gone over the point total on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

In the Jets' 11 games with a set total, four have hit the over (36.4%).

Jonnu Smith Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 38.5 2

Breece Hall Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 51.7 2 29.1 2

