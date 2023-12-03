The New York Jets (4-7) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The line foreshadows a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 33 in the contest.

As you prepare to do some live betting during the Falcons' upcoming tilt against Jets, review the page below, where we provide stats to assist you with your in-game betting decisions.

Falcons vs. Jets Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 2.7 points in the first quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Jets have led after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.6 points on average in the second quarter.

The Jets have outscored their opponent in the second quarter two times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up three times in 11 games this season.

3rd Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, lost seven times, and been knotted up two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.2 points in the third quarter (26th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

The Jets have been outscored in the third quarter six times and outscored their opponent five times in 11 games this season.

4th Quarter

In 11 games this season, the Falcons have won the fourth quarter seven times, lost three times, and been knotted up one time.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.2 points on average in that quarter.

Out of 11 games this year, the Jets have been outscored in the fourth quarter seven times and outscored their opponent four times.

Falcons vs. Jets Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been leading after the first half in one game, have been behind after the first half in eight games, and have been knotted up after the first half in two games in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Jets have been leading after the first half in two games, have been losing after the first half in eight games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Falcons have won the second half in seven games this season (5-2 record in those games), and they've lost the second half in four games (0-4).

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 9.5 points on average in the second half.

In terms of second-half scoring, the Jets have won the second half in five games, with a 3-2 record in those contests. They have been outscored in the second half in six games (1-5).

