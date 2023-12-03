The New York Jets (4-7) host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

Falcons Insights

This year, the Falcons score just 2.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Jets surrender (21.6).

The Falcons collect 340.8 yards per game, just 17.3 more than the 323.5 the Jets allow per outing.

This season, Atlanta piles up 139.3 rushing yards per game, just one fewer yard than New York allows per contest (140.3).

The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Jets have forced (19).

Falcons Away Performance

The Falcons score 15 points per game on the road (4.4 fewer than overall), and concede 21.8 in road games (0.7 more than overall).

The Falcons accumulate fewer yards in away games (293.4 per game) than they do overall (340.8), and give up more (342.8 per game) than overall (321.1).

The Falcons pick up 130.2 rushing yards per game on the road (9.1 fewer than overall), and concede 112.8 on the road (0.8 more than overall).

The Falcons convert fewer third downs away from home (41.2%) than they do overall (41.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.8%) than overall (35.2%).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/5/2023 Minnesota L 31-28 FOX 11/12/2023 at Arizona L 25-23 CBS 11/26/2023 New Orleans W 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 at New York - FOX 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay - CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina - FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis - FOX

