How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 13
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The New York Jets (4-7) host the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium and will attempt to stop a four-game losing streak.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Jets
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV: FOX
Falcons Insights
- This year, the Falcons score just 2.2 fewer points per game (19.4) than the Jets surrender (21.6).
- The Falcons collect 340.8 yards per game, just 17.3 more than the 323.5 the Jets allow per outing.
- This season, Atlanta piles up 139.3 rushing yards per game, just one fewer yard than New York allows per contest (140.3).
- The Falcons have turned the ball over 18 times this season, one fewer than the Jets have forced (19).
Falcons Away Performance
- The Falcons score 15 points per game on the road (4.4 fewer than overall), and concede 21.8 in road games (0.7 more than overall).
- The Falcons accumulate fewer yards in away games (293.4 per game) than they do overall (340.8), and give up more (342.8 per game) than overall (321.1).
- The Falcons pick up 130.2 rushing yards per game on the road (9.1 fewer than overall), and concede 112.8 on the road (0.8 more than overall).
- The Falcons convert fewer third downs away from home (41.2%) than they do overall (41.9%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in road games (34.8%) than overall (35.2%).
Falcons Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/5/2023
|Minnesota
|L 31-28
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|at Arizona
|L 25-23
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|New Orleans
|W 24-15
|FOX
|12/3/2023
|at New York
|-
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Tampa Bay
|-
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Carolina
|-
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|Indianapolis
|-
|FOX
