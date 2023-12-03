The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. This game is at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State matchup in this article.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline East Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-4.5) 127.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-4.5) 127.5 -215 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

Jacksonville State is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total just once this season.

East Tennessee State has won two games against the spread this season.

In the Buccaneers' six chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

