The Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-4) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. The matchup airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Alabama

Jacksonville, Alabama Venue: Pete Mathews Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Jacksonville State -4.5 129.5

Jacksonville State Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville State and its opponents have combined to score more than 129.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average total in Jacksonville State's games this year is 133.1, 3.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Gamecocks' ATS record is 3-4-0 this season.

East Tennessee State (2-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 9.6% less often than Jacksonville State (3-4-0) this year.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Jacksonville State 4 57.1% 70.8 139.2 62.4 133.7 138.4 East Tennessee State 5 83.3% 68.4 139.2 71.3 133.7 141.8

Additional Jacksonville State Insights & Trends

The Gamecocks score 70.8 points per game, only 0.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Buccaneers give up.

Jacksonville State has a 1-1 record against the spread and a 2-1 record overall when scoring more than 71.3 points.

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Jacksonville State 3-4-0 0-2 1-6-0 East Tennessee State 2-4-0 2-2 3-3-0

Jacksonville State vs. East Tennessee State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Jacksonville State East Tennessee State 9-5 Home Record 7-9 3-12 Away Record 4-9 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 3-9-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 72.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.8 65.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-9-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

