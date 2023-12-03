How to Watch the Jacksonville State vs. Samford Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Samford Bulldogs (5-2) will be attempting to build on a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Jacksonville State vs. Samford Scoring Comparison
- The Gamecocks score an average of 64.9 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 56.4 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Jacksonville State has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
- Samford's record is 5-1 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
- The Bulldogs put up 60.9 points per game, only 4.4 fewer points than the 65.3 the Gamecocks allow.
- Samford is 2-0 when scoring more than 65.3 points.
- Jacksonville State is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 60.9 points.
- The Bulldogs shoot 39.3% from the field, only 1.7% lower than the Gamecocks allow defensively.
- The Gamecocks' 38.4 shooting percentage from the field is only 1.4 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.
Jacksonville State Leaders
- Kristol Ayson: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.9 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Keiara Griffin: 7.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (11-for-28)
- Bre'anna Rhodes: 7.9 PTS, 44.9 FG%
- Brooklyn McDaniel: 6.3 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 11.1 3PT% (2-for-18)
- Elsie Harris: 6.1 PTS, 36.2 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)
Jacksonville State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|Life (GA)
|W 83-31
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
|11/27/2023
|@ UAB
|L 85-78
|Bartow Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Alabama State
|W 74-53
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
|12/3/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/16/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Pete Mathews Coliseum
