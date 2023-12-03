When Jonnu Smith takes the field for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 13 matchup against the New York Jets (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Prior to putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has put together a 423-yard year thus far (38.5 yards per game), with two touchdowns, reeling in 35 balls on 45 targets.

In two of nine games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 5 100 1 Week 10 @Cardinals 3 1 1 0

