Predators vs. Sabres Injury Report Today - December 3
Ahead of their Sunday, December 3 game against the Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) at KeyBank Center, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (11-12) are monitoring three players on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Alexander Carrier
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Thomas Novak
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
Buffalo Sabres Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tage Thompson
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Jack Quinn
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Zemgus Girgensons
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Sabres Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Buffalo, New York
- Arena: KeyBank Center
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 74 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 12th in the league.
- Nashville concedes 3.3 goals per game (76 total), which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -2, they are 17th in the league.
Sabres Season Insights
- The Sabres' 70 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
- It has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential at -13.
Predators vs. Sabres Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sabres (-125)
|Predators (+105)
|6.5
