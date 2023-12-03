The Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner and the Nashville Predators' Gustav Nyquist are two of the top players to watch when these teams play on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.

Predators vs. Sabres Game Information

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg's 12 goals and 15 assists in 23 contests give him 27 points on the season.

With 21 total points (0.9 per game), including 11 goals and 10 assists through 23 contests, Ryan O'Reilly is pivotal for Nashville's attack.

This season, Nashville's Nyquist has 17 points, courtesy of three goals (10th on team) and 14 assists (second).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 3-2-0 on the season, giving up 19 goals (3.0 goals against average) and collecting 174 saves with a .902% save percentage (33rd in the league).

Sabres Players to Watch

One of Buffalo's leading offensive players this season is Casey Mittelstadt, with 21 points (five goals, 16 assists) and an average ice time of 18:34 per game.

Through 24 games, Rasmus Dahlin has scored five goals and picked up 15 assists.

Skinner has 18 points for Buffalo, via 10 goals and eight assists.

Eric Comrie (1-4-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .865% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.

Predators vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 22nd 2.92 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 24th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.3 19th 27th 28.9 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 30 Shots Allowed 30.2 14th 25th 14.08% Power Play % 19.35% 18th 13th 81.25% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 29th

