The Buffalo Sabres (10-12-2) host the Nashville Predators (11-12) at KeyBank Center on Sunday, December 3 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Sabres are coming off a 6-2 defeat to the Carolina Hurricanes, while the Predators were beaten by the New York Rangers 4-3 in their last game.

Over the past 10 contests, the Predators have gone 6-4-0 while totaling 37 goals against 33 goals allowed. On 39 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored seven goals (17.9%).

Predators vs. Sabres Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this game calls for a final result of Sabres 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Sabres (-125)

Sabres (-125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 11-12 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime contests.

Nashville has earned eight points (4-4-0) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators recorded just one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville failed to win all six games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Predators have earned 22 points in their 15 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Nashville has scored a single power-play goal in 10 games has a record of 5-5-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 6-7-0 (12 points).

The Predators' opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Predators finished 5-5-0 in those matchups (10 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 23rd 2.92 Goals Scored 3.22 15th 24th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.3 19th 27th 28.9 Shots 31.2 14th 12th 30 Shots Allowed 30.2 14th 25th 14.08% Power Play % 19.35% 18th 13th 81.25% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 29th

Predators vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG-B, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

