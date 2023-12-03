Sunday's game between the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) at Pete Hanna Center has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Samford squad coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Thursday 57-52 over South Carolina Upstate.

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Samford 67, Jacksonville State 58

Other SoCon Predictions

Samford Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs beat the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears in a 65-62 win on November 11. It was their best victory of the season.

Samford has tied for the 10th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Samford is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 13th-most victories.

Samford 2023-24 Best Wins

65-62 at home over Central Arkansas (No. 174) on November 11

65-61 on the road over Troy (No. 249) on November 14

57-52 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 317) on November 30

69-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 349) on November 18

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG%

8.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.7 BLK, 40 FG% Carly Heidger: 10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

10 PTS, 46.6 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Masyn Marchbanks: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (17-for-35) Lexie Pritchard: 9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG%

9.1 PTS, 45.7 FG% Sadie Stetson: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

Samford Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 4.5 points per game (scoring 60.9 points per game to rank 263rd in college basketball while allowing 56.4 per contest to rank 65th in college basketball) and have a +31 scoring differential overall.

