Will Van Jefferson hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets come together in Week 13 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson has 14 receptions (31 targets) for 164 yards, averaging 16.4 yards per game.

Jefferson does not have a TD reception this year in 10 games.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0 Week 9 Vikings 4 1 14 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Saints 2 1 13 0

