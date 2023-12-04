Alabama vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-6) will attempt to end a five-game road losing streak at the Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Alabama Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Alabama (-24.5)
|164.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Alabama (-24.5)
|163.5
|-10000
|+2400
Alabama vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
- Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.
- A total of five out of the Crimson Tide's six games this season have gone over the point total.
- Arkansas State has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, two of the Red Wolves games have gone over the point total.
Alabama Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Bookmakers rate Alabama much lower (16th-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (10th-best).
- Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
