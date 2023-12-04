Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Calhoun County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jacksonville High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellborn High School at Munford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Munford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Anniston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Anniston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Garden High School at Weaver High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Weaver, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
