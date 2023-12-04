Chilton County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Chilton County High School at Jemison High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Jemison, AL

Jemison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thorsby High School at Maplesville High School