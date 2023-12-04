In Dale County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Dale County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 4

5:45 PM CT on December 4 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Headland High School at Daleville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Daleville, AL

Daleville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Northside Methodist Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Dothan, AL

Dothan, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Slocomb High School at G.W. Long High School