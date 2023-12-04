Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notasulga High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tallassee High School at Montgomery Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
