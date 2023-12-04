We have high school basketball action in Macon County, Alabama today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notasulga High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 4

4:30 PM CT on December 4 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Elmore County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

7:00 PM CT on December 4 Location: Eclectic, AL

Eclectic, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Notasulga High School at Booker T. Washington High School