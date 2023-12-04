In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Selma High School at Lanier High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 4

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Dale County High School at Trinity Presbyterian School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on December 4

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Tallassee High School at Montgomery Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Booker T. Washington Magnet High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4

Location: Deatsville, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Saint James School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 4

Location: Montgomery, AL

Conference: 3A

How to Stream: Watch Here

Enterprise High School at Carver-Montgomery High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 4

Location: Montgomery, AL

How to Stream: Watch Here

Autauga Academy at Evangel Christian Academy