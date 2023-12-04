Monday's contest that pits the South Alabama Jaguars (5-2) versus the Nicholls Colonels (5-4) at Mitchell Center has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of South Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 4.

The Jaguars are coming off of an 80-63 victory over New Orleans in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Nicholls Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Alabama vs. Nicholls Score Prediction

Prediction: South Alabama 66, Nicholls 59

Other Sun Belt Predictions

South Alabama Schedule Analysis

The Jaguars picked up their best win of the season on November 25, when they took down the Denver Pioneers, who rank No. 277 in our computer rankings, 62-53.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama 2023-24 Best Wins

62-53 on the road over Denver (No. 277) on November 25

80-63 at home over New Orleans (No. 288) on November 29

77-55 at home over Central Michigan (No. 354) on November 9

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

13.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41) Zena Elias: 9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG%

9.7 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 51.2 FG% Rachel Leggett: 9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14)

9.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.9 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (7-for-14) Emani Burks: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG%

5.1 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 50.0 FG% Jordan Rosier: 8.9 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

South Alabama Performance Insights

The Jaguars' +51 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 70.4 points per game (124th in college basketball) while allowing 63.1 per contest (162nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.