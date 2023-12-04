Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 2:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball games in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ashville High School at Tuscaloosa County High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Northport, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Tuscaloosa at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 4
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
