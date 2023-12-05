Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Blount County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Blount County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Southeastern High School at J B Pennington High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Blountsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Appalachian High School at Jefferson Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Irondale, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hayden High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Cleveland, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Oneonta High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Oneonta, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Susan Moore High School at Brindlee Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.