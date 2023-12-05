Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Coffee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kinston High School at Pike Liberal Arts School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Troy, AL

Troy, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Elba High School at Ariton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ariton, AL

Ariton, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at New Brockton High School