Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Colbert County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch today's high school basketball games in Colbert County, Alabama? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cherokee High School at Colbert County High School
- Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deshler High School at Russellville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shoals Christian School at Sheffield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Sheffield, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Covenant Christian School at Colbert Heights High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
