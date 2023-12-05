Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Conecuh County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Conecuh County, Alabama is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Conecuh County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hillcrest-Evergreen High School at Escambia County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Atmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
