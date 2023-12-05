Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Crenshaw County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Crenshaw County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Highland Home High School at Greenville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Greenville, AL

Greenville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central-Hayneville High School at Luverne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Luverne, AL

Luverne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Crenshaw Christian Academy at Abbeville Christian Academy