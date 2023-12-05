Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 2:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Dale County, Alabama? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Geneva County High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ariton High School at Northside Methodist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rehobeth High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Ariton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Ariton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.