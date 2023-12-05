Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Elmore County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elmore County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Elmore County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Chilton County High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Billingsley School at Holtville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Prattville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Stanhope Elmore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Millbrook, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Benjamin Russell High School at Marbury High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Deatsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chilton County High School at Elmore County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Eclectic, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chambers Academy at Edgewood Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Elmore, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
