Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Etowah County, Alabama today? We've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Glencoe High School at Ohatchee High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5

6:30 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ohatchee, AL

Ohatchee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Etowah High School at Talladega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 5

7:00 PM CT on December 5 Location: Talladega, AL

Talladega, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Donoho School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 5

7:15 PM CT on December 5 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sardis High School at Alexandria High School