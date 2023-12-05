Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Fayette County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pickens County High School at Berry High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Berry, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at South Lamar High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 5
- Location: Millport, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
